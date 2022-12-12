Dean Investment Associates LLC Has $2.93 Million Position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Dean Investment Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) by 100.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,284 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 30,194 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $2,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 100.0% during the second quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 510 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 162.9% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 510 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC boosted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 100.0% during the second quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 100.0% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 650 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 94.0% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 776 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. 44.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CM shares. National Bank Financial lowered Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. TD Securities lowered Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$74.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Desjardins dropped their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$74.00 to C$73.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 29th. StockNews.com lowered Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, CIBC lowered Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.41.

NYSE:CM opened at $42.89 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.97. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12-month low of $39.72 and a 12-month high of $66.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.627 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 27th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.85%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.28%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

