Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Purchased by IMA Wealth Inc.

IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 62.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,928 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,077 shares during the quarter. IMA Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $3,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Micron Technology by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 66,542 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,184,000 after acquiring an additional 11,197 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $255,000. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Micron Technology by 167.3% during the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,250 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 5,790 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $324,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lifted its position in Micron Technology by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 157,300 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $12,252,000 after acquiring an additional 9,061 shares during the period. 79.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Micron Technology Price Performance

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $54.87 on Monday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.45 and a twelve month high of $98.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.12.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.07. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 28.24%. The company had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 11th were issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 7th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MU shares. Bank of America cut their target price on Micron Technology from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Micron Technology from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Summit Insights raised Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Mizuho cut their target price on Micron Technology from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Micron Technology in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.55.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Further Reading

