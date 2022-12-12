DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Stock Holdings Lessened by Poplar Forest Capital LLC

Poplar Forest Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 795,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109,204 shares during the quarter. DXC Technology makes up 2.8% of Poplar Forest Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Poplar Forest Capital LLC’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $24,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of DXC Technology by 9.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 5,520 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 23.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 40,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after purchasing an additional 7,565 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 7.5% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 7.2% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 52,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after buying an additional 3,483 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 7.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 596,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,461,000 after purchasing an additional 42,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DXC. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of DXC Technology to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $39.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on DXC Technology from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Susquehanna downgraded DXC Technology from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.91.

In other DXC Technology news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $148,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,092 shares in the company, valued at $1,400,987. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other DXC Technology news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.39, for a total transaction of $293,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 52,092 shares in the company, valued at $1,530,983.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $148,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 47,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,400,987. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DXC Technology stock opened at $26.32 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. DXC Technology has a 12 month low of $22.65 and a 12 month high of $39.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.70. The stock has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.93.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 4.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DXC Technology will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering, consulting, and data analytics solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

