3,576 Shares in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Purchased by New Millennium Group LLC

New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RJF. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in Raymond James by 222.5% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Raymond James by 365.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Raymond James by 334.1% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Raymond James by 77.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in Raymond James by 434.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. 76.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on RJF. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Raymond James from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Raymond James from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Raymond James in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $127.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.60.

Insider Transactions at Raymond James

Raymond James Stock Down 0.2 %

In other news, insider George Catanese sold 3,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total value of $397,815.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,352,505.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 10.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RJF opened at $113.46 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Raymond James has a one year low of $84.86 and a one year high of $126.00. The company has a market cap of $24.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 1.05.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.08. Raymond James had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 9.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Raymond James Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. This is an increase from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Raymond James’s payout ratio is 19.48%.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

