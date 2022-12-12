AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Bought by Poplar Forest Capital LLC

Poplar Forest Capital LLC grew its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,820,432 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 288,054 shares during the period. AT&T makes up 4.4% of Poplar Forest Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Poplar Forest Capital LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $38,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in AT&T by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 585,666,367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,839,297,000 after purchasing an additional 13,066,523 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 44.3% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 34,252,184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $717,926,000 after buying an additional 10,508,871 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 296.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 11,745,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $246,182,000 after buying an additional 8,783,340 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in AT&T by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 55,989,998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,323,044,000 after acquiring an additional 8,729,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in AT&T by 855,303.6% during the 2nd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 7,510,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $157,419,000 after acquiring an additional 7,509,566 shares during the period. 52.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on AT&T from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Truist Financial raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.58.

AT&T Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE T opened at $19.09 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.61. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.46 and a 52-week high of $21.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.49.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 14.44%. The firm had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.81%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.11%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Further Reading

