New Millennium Group LLC Buys Shares of 697 Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NVS. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Novartis by 200.0% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 146.7% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in Novartis by 168.8% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Novartis during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Novartis by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.14% of the company’s stock.

Novartis Stock Performance

Shares of Novartis stock opened at $90.95 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.31. Novartis AG has a one year low of $74.09 and a one year high of $94.26. The company has a market cap of $201.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.56.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.90 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 42.66% and a return on equity of 20.89%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Novartis from CHF 85 to CHF 75 in a report on Friday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Novartis from CHF 81 to CHF 78 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a CHF 90 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.56.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

