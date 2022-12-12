Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Sold by New Millennium Group LLC

New Millennium Group LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 97.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,216 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $121,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 413.3% in the 2nd quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 77 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 384.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 63 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 64.0% during the 1st quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Karlinski Andrew C acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $335.41 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $326.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $341.02. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $291.61 and a 52-week high of $467.06.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

