Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Holdings Trimmed by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,844,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 45,046 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $61,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 22.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 108,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,649,000 after buying an additional 19,855 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $271,000. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $841,000. Centiva Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 8,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 122.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 138,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,657,000 after purchasing an additional 76,335 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Up 0.2 %

FITB opened at $32.89 on Monday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $30.92 and a fifty-two week high of $50.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.68 and a 200-day moving average of $34.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $22.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.20.

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.05). Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 27.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Timothy Spence purchased 7,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.29 per share, with a total value of $250,667.27. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 224,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,246,424.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 10,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.76, for a total value of $365,073.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,486,535.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy Spence acquired 7,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.29 per share, for a total transaction of $250,667.27. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 224,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,246,424.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FITB. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.50 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.43.

Fifth Third is a bank that's as long on innovation as it is on history. Since 1858, we've been helping individuals, families, businesses and communities grow through smart financial services that improve lives. Our list of firsts is extensive, and it's one that continues to expand as we explore the intersection of tech-driven innovation, dedicated people, and focused community impact.

