National Pension Service Purchases 43,037 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

National Pension Service boosted its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 643,575 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,037 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned 0.14% of Netflix worth $112,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Netflix by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,238,277 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $12,825,316,000 after buying an additional 678,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Netflix by 2.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,249,083 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,016,347,000 after buying an additional 364,895 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 4.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,864,057 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,949,018,000 after buying an additional 725,384 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in Netflix by 78.8% during the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 5,556,396 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $971,647,000 after buying an additional 2,449,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 12.2% during the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 5,434,083 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,035,553,000 after buying an additional 588,874 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NFLX. StockNews.com began coverage on Netflix in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Netflix from $215.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $226.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Netflix from $198.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Netflix from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $318.37.

NFLX stock opened at $320.01 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.41 billion, a PE ratio of 28.67, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.29. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $162.71 and a 1-year high of $620.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $276.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $234.31.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.84 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 27.64% and a net margin of 16.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.3 EPS for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

