Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 28.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1,492.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 201,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,394,000 after buying an additional 188,518 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 8,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $933,000 after buying an additional 2,695 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Bank GFN acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $903,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, FLC Capital Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 6,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 2,241 shares during the period.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $106.23 on Monday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $101.35 and a 52 week high of $116.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $103.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.46.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

