Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) Shares Purchased by Verity & Verity LLC

Verity & Verity LLC boosted its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 436,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,149 shares during the period. Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities were worth $5,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,478,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $348,864,000 after purchasing an additional 629,817 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 13,548,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $182,094,000 after purchasing an additional 3,449,550 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,988,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $93,924,000 after purchasing an additional 657,139 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 6,687,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $89,821,000 after purchasing an additional 130,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 138.2% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,507,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $87,453,000 after purchasing an additional 3,775,700 shares in the last quarter. 39.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Stock Down 0.8 %

AQN opened at $7.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.72. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a 1 year low of $7.07 and a 1 year high of $16.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.19. The company has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 119.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.44.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.181 dividend. This is an increase from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.07%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,200.00%.

AQN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $18.00 to $11.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $13.50 to $12.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $12.00 to $10.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Algonquin Power & Utilities presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.33.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The Regulated Services Group segment operates a portfolio of rate-regulated utilities located in the United States, Canada, Chile, and Bermuda.

