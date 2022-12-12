2,970 Shares in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Acquired by Infini Capital Management Ltd

Infini Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000. Pinnacle West Capital comprises approximately 0.3% of Infini Capital Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 1.9% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 58.1% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 83.7% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 6.5% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 2,837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 2.0% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 9,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised Pinnacle West Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Guggenheim raised Pinnacle West Capital from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.15.

In related news, CEO Barbara D. Lockwood sold 689 shares of Pinnacle West Capital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.88, for a total value of $53,659.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PNW opened at $77.50 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.20. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $59.03 and a 52-week high of $80.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.26. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 13.01%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were paid a $0.865 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. This is a positive change from Pinnacle West Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.31%.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

