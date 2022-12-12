Verity & Verity LLC Sells 1,239 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Verity & Verity LLC lowered its position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,262 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,239 shares during the quarter. Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $2,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in PPG Industries by 4.5% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,709 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 90,299 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its stake in PPG Industries by 3.7% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 18,672 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in PPG Industries by 33.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 25,627 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,359,000 after purchasing an additional 6,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in PPG Industries during the first quarter worth about $345,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PPG opened at $130.41 on Monday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $107.06 and a one year high of $177.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $121.26 and a 200-day moving average of $122.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $30.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.85, a P/E/G ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.18.

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.01). PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 6.08%. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 54.87%.

PPG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on PPG Industries from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on PPG Industries from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $164.00 to $143.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.53.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

