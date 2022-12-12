Verity & Verity LLC Sells 245 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Verity & Verity LLC trimmed its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 350 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 245 shares during the quarter. Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Tesla by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,171,982 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $70,229,327,000 after buying an additional 2,723,410 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 269,229.9% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,613,286 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,738,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612,687 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 10.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,233,086 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $9,584,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317,687 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 109.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,555,375 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,676,072,000 after purchasing an additional 811,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 116,334.1% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 752,164 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 751,518 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSLA opened at $179.05 on Monday. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.18 and a 52 week high of $402.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $565.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.32, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $203.56 and a 200-day moving average of $244.19.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 14.95%. The company had revenue of $21.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. Tesla’s revenue was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total transaction of $670,967.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 95,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,056,434.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.01, for a total transaction of $2,982,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,889,221.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total value of $670,967.76. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 95,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,056,434.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,097,831 shares of company stock valued at $2,866,640,258 in the last three months. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen lowered their target price on Tesla from $244.00 to $205.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $333.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Global Equities Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Tesla from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $267.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $270.91.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

