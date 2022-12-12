National Pension Service Boosts Stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

National Pension Service grew its position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,667,984 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 159,494 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned 0.17% of Exelon worth $75,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Exelon by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,866,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595,167 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 14.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 108,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,169,000 after buying an additional 13,429 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon in the first quarter valued at about $28,578,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exelon in the second quarter worth about $1,044,000. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on EXC. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Exelon from $51.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Exelon from $49.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Exelon from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Exelon in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Exelon from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exelon has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

Exelon Stock Performance

Shares of EXC stock opened at $41.42 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.63. Exelon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.19 and a fifty-two week high of $50.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.58.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.69 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 45.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a $0.3375 dividend. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

Further Reading

