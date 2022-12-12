Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Buys 1,053 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,726 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Investors Research Corp raised its stake in Oracle by 102.4% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,012 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ORCL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $72.00 price objective on Oracle in a research note on Friday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Oracle from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group set a $75.00 price objective on Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.64.

Oracle Stock Performance

ORCL stock opened at $79.86 on Monday. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $60.78 and a 52-week high of $106.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.15. The company has a market capitalization of $215.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.03.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.07). Oracle had a net margin of 13.15% and a negative return on equity of 161.07%. The business had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $7,207,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,615,168.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $14,980,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,473,171.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $7,207,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 82,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,615,168.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Oracle

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.