Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 11,590 shares during the quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $3,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 88.9% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 665 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 157.4% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Allison Transmission in the second quarter worth $89,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Allison Transmission in the 2nd quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Allison Transmission by 79.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,579 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 1,583 shares during the last quarter.

ALSN stock opened at $42.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.63 and a 1-year high of $45.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.96. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.01.

Allison Transmission ( NYSE:ALSN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $710.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $681.87 million. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 71.96%. Allison Transmission’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.28%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ALSN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Allison Transmission from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Allison Transmission to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Allison Transmission in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.40.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium-and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium-and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

