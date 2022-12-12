Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,053,862 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 33,437 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $80,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Comcast by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 399,364,773 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $18,698,259,000 after buying an additional 2,751,429 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,277,592 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,856,414,000 after buying an additional 20,251,251 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in Comcast by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 85,157,816 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,341,593,000 after buying an additional 375,326 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Comcast by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 50,045,135 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,963,772,000 after buying an additional 262,241 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 42,441,142 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,987,094,000 after buying an additional 473,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on CMCSA. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Comcast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Pivotal Research lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.87.

Comcast Stock Performance

CMCSA stock opened at $35.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $152.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.38. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $28.39 and a 52 week high of $52.10.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The cable giant reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $29.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.68 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 17.61%. Research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.91%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Further Reading

