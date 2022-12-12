Formidable Asset Management LLC Sells 585 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Formidable Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,044 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 585 shares during the quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 126.3% in the 1st quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 181 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 74.1% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 331 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PARK CIRCLE Co increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 600 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $93.38 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $86.28 and a 12-month high of $160.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.29, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.20). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The company had revenue of $20.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.10 billion. Analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DIS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $122.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $134.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.07.

About Walt Disney

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.