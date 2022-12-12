Castleark Management LLC Has $2.07 Million Stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Castleark Management LLC cut its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,705 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 2,960 shares during the quarter. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $2,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EOG. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the first quarter worth $28,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 126.1% in the second quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 1,436.8% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 292 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. 88.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at EOG Resources

In related news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,455 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.68, for a total value of $772,864.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 151,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,523,600.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.68, for a total value of $772,864.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 151,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,523,600.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 2,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $397,337.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 156,368 shares in the company, valued at $22,842,237.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,170 shares of company stock valued at $1,459,657. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EOG Resources Price Performance

Several equities analysts have commented on EOG shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $157.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on EOG Resources from $162.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on EOG Resources from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Cfra upgraded EOG Resources from a “market weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $155.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.05.

Shares of NYSE EOG opened at $121.67 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.04. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.67 and a twelve month high of $150.88.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.75 by ($0.04). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 35.36% and a net margin of 29.84%. The company had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.19 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 14.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 13th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.57%.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

