Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Has $2.39 Million Stock Holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,090 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $2,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in Charter Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 196.0% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in Charter Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Charter Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. 66.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CHTR opened at $380.57 on Monday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $297.66 and a twelve month high of $669.86. The stock has a market cap of $59.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $357.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $411.61.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $7.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.94 by ($0.56). Charter Communications had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 36.48%. The firm had revenue of $13.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.50 EPS. Charter Communications’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 31.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on CHTR shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Charter Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $450.00 to $380.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Charter Communications from $676.00 to $551.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Charter Communications to $390.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Charter Communications from $550.00 to $420.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $512.35.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

