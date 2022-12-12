Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Purchases Shares of 2,692 Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,692 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $565,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 0.6% during the second quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 6,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.7% during the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 5,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.7% during the second quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 2,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 25.7% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 235 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 8.3% during the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 638 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Automatic Data Processing

In other Automatic Data Processing news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 37,594 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total transaction of $8,945,492.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,571,166.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP James T. Sperduto sold 207 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.34, for a total transaction of $50,164.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,535 shares in the company, valued at $2,068,371.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 37,594 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total transaction of $8,945,492.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,571,166.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 38,053 shares of company stock valued at $9,053,201. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ADP. StockNews.com cut Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $257.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing to $237.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $242.27.

Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $257.20 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $245.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $235.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $106.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.57, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.83. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $192.26 and a fifty-two week high of $270.88.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 80.50% and a net margin of 17.93%. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. This is a boost from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is presently 69.16%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

