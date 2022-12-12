Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Buys New Shares in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co purchased a new position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,639 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Blackstone by 1,137.6% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753 shares in the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Blackstone in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Blackstone by 421.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 454 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 12,154,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.46, for a total value of $90,673,845.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,200.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 12,154,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.46, for a total value of $90,673,845.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,200.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.21, for a total transaction of $5,360,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 355,698 shares in the company, valued at $38,134,382.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,203,671 shares of company stock worth $207,047,536 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Blackstone Stock Performance

Several analysts have commented on BX shares. Argus decreased their price target on shares of Blackstone from $137.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Blackstone from $117.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Blackstone from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $85.50 to $67.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Blackstone from $91.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Blackstone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.90.

Shares of NYSE:BX opened at $78.48 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.42. Blackstone Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.15 and a 12 month high of $138.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $89.27 and its 200 day moving average is $95.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 20.75%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. Research analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.70%.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Articles

