Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Sells 40 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co trimmed its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Chilton Investment Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Chilton Investment Co. Inc. now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 113,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,520,000 after acquiring an additional 4,262 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $903,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 64,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,984,000 after acquiring an additional 5,786 shares during the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,150.06, for a total transaction of $4,515,126.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,130,931.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,150.06, for a total transaction of $4,515,126.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,130,931.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 14,528 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,271.56, for a total value of $33,001,223.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,290,442.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,709 shares of company stock worth $80,143,400 in the last ninety days. 2.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AutoZone Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:AZO opened at $2,454.99 on Monday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,703.32 and a 12-month high of $2,610.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,419.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,243.02. The company has a market capitalization of $46.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.75.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported $27.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $24.82 by $2.63. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 69.45% and a net margin of 14.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $25.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 124.38 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus raised their price target on AutoZone from $2,210.00 to $2,330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Wedbush raised their price objective on AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,334.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on AutoZone to $2,800.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AutoZone presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,568.40.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

