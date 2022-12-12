Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,781 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,784,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VLO. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the first quarter worth $27,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 81.7% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 164.9% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 355 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 89.5% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 767.3% during the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 425 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Stock Down 1.9 %

VLO opened at $114.65 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $44.20 billion, a PE ratio of 4.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $65.13 and a 52 week high of $146.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.67.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $7.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.43 by ($1.29). The firm had revenue of $44.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.16 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 43.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 50.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 27.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 16.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VLO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on Valero Energy from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Valero Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Valero Energy to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at Valero Energy

In other Valero Energy news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 37,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $4,771,009.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 569,786 shares in the company, valued at $72,362,822. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Valero Energy news, EVP Gary K. Simmons sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total transaction of $236,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,299 shares in the company, valued at $22,341,812.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 37,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $4,771,009.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 569,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,362,822. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

See Also

