Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Buys New Shares in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 17,428 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $2,255,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in 3M by 5.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,590,721 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,852,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,785 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in 3M by 1,889.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,356,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $201,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,400 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in 3M by 2.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,996,030 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,401,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185,844 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in 3M by 18,711.0% during the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 854,962 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 850,417 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in 3M by 7.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,315,417 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,684,639,000 after purchasing an additional 758,126 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at 3M

In other 3M news, EVP Kevin H. Rhodes sold 5,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.40, for a total transaction of $720,859.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,033 shares in the company, valued at $256,971.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other 3M news, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total transaction of $135,245.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,313 shares in the company, valued at $418,365.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kevin H. Rhodes sold 5,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.40, for a total transaction of $720,859.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,971.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

3M Stock Down 0.2 %

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on 3M to $127.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on 3M from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on 3M from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group upgraded 3M from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $118.00 to $126.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on 3M from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.57.

NYSE MMM opened at $125.76 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. 3M has a 1-year low of $107.07 and a 1-year high of $181.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $122.01 and a 200-day moving average of $129.20. The company has a market cap of $69.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.01.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.08. 3M had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 40.03%. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that 3M will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3M Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $1.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.92%.

3M Company Profile

(Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Further Reading

