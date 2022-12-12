Utah Retirement Systems Boosts Stock Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Utah Retirement Systems increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 389.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,960 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,068 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Fortinet were worth $6,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 395.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 52,995,764 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,998,500,000 after purchasing an additional 42,299,029 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 380.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,872,049 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,463,841,000 after purchasing an additional 20,487,614 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 148.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,416,167 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $419,606,000 after buying an additional 4,433,565 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Fortinet by 363.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,811,189 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $385,377,000 after purchasing an additional 5,343,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Fortinet by 413.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,813,745 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $272,362,000 after buying an additional 3,875,956 shares during the last quarter. 65.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In related news, VP John Whittle sold 3,125 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $171,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $708,180. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.
Shares of FTNT stock opened at $52.13 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24. The stock has a market cap of $40.73 billion, a PE ratio of 57.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.12. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.61 and a 52-week high of $74.35.
Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.08. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.12% and a return on equity of 9,183.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.
Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.
