United Services Automobile Association Purchases New Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 13,098 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,630,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.1% in the second quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 1,070 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.0% in the first quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 2,308 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.5% in the second quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 9,395 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Altman Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.8% in the second quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 6,057 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 24.2% in the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 246 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

Shares of ISRG opened at $270.60 on Monday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $180.07 and a 1-year high of $369.21. The stock has a market cap of $95.63 billion, a PE ratio of 71.40, a P/E/G ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $237.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $221.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.01). Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 11.54%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.36, for a total value of $1,525,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,224 shares in the company, valued at $2,686,576.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.36, for a total value of $1,525,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,224 shares in the company, valued at $2,686,576.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 44,203 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.84, for a total transaction of $9,319,760.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,911,939.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,578 shares of company stock worth $14,524,401 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ISRG shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $260.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $264.68.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Stories

