Prudential Financial Inc. Raises Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 41.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 259,725 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,965 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.12% of Zimmer Biomet worth $27,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 19.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,102,761 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,954,843,000 after acquiring an additional 3,695,510 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 11.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,772,584 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,633,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321,955 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 4.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,837,756 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $746,649,000 after acquiring an additional 272,469 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 1.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,638,192 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $721,125,000 after acquiring an additional 107,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 131.9% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 5,410,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $568,438,000 after buying an additional 3,077,685 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Zimmer Biomet Stock Down 1.1 %

ZBH stock opened at $124.40 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $113.08 and a 200 day moving average of $111.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.11 billion, a PE ratio of 94.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.39 and a 52 week high of $135.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ZBH. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $128.00 to $125.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays began coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $119.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.05.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.