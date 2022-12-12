Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) PT Raised to $318.00 at Citigroup

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Citigroup from $245.00 to $318.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.52% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ISRG. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $260.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $247.00 to $316.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $268.95.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $270.60 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $237.67 and a 200 day moving average of $221.56. The firm has a market cap of $95.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.40, a PEG ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.38. Intuitive Surgical has a 1 year low of $180.07 and a 1 year high of $369.21.

Insider Activity

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.01). Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 22.52%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 44,203 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.84, for a total value of $9,319,760.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,911,939.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 44,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.84, for a total transaction of $9,319,760.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,297 shares in the company, valued at $4,911,939.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.36, for a total value of $1,525,920.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,686,576.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 66,578 shares of company stock worth $14,524,401. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intuitive Surgical

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 2.3% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 7,967 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 13.6% in the third quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 2,037 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 2.2% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 142,869 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,780,000 after buying an additional 3,139 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 5.2% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 10,404 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Continental Investors Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,185,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

About Intuitive Surgical

(Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.