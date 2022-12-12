Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Given New $115.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 23.15% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $143.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Tigress Financial lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $229.00 to $177.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $144.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.70.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:DIS opened at $93.38 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $97.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.52. Walt Disney has a 52 week low of $86.28 and a 52 week high of $160.32. The company has a market capitalization of $170.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.20). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The company had revenue of $20.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.10 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Walt Disney will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Newport Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the third quarter valued at $1,218,240,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 44.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,984,524 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,358,539,000 after buying an additional 7,654,961 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 946.5% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,141,439 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $484,992,000 after buying an additional 4,650,159 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 44.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,046,135 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $853,322,000 after buying an additional 2,775,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 140,466,474 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $19,266,382,000 after buying an additional 2,514,894 shares during the last quarter. 61.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.