Boeing (NYSE:BA) Given New $200.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $200.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the aircraft producer’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.40% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on BA. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $281.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $180.00 target price on Boeing in a report on Monday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $170.00 price target on Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Boeing from $185.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Boeing from $98.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Boeing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.18.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $179.54 on Monday. Boeing has a 12-month low of $113.02 and a 12-month high of $229.67. The company has a market cap of $106.61 billion, a PE ratio of -12.60 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.04.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boeing

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($6.17). The firm had revenue of $15.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.03 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.60) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Boeing will post -8.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David L. Calhoun bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $158.88 per share, for a total transaction of $3,972,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,972,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 1,285 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $157.09 per share, with a total value of $201,860.65. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $458,231.53. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David L. Calhoun acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $158.88 per share, for a total transaction of $3,972,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,972,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Boeing by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,200,241 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $5,472,845,000 after purchasing an additional 670,698 shares during the last quarter. Newport Trust Co raised its holdings in Boeing by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 44,977,130 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $5,445,831,000 after acquiring an additional 298,324 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Boeing by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,674,287 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,065,627,000 after acquiring an additional 887,382 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Boeing by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,901,503 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,447,494,000 after acquiring an additional 2,781,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in Boeing by 7.2% during the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,655,099 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,866,925,000 after acquiring an additional 913,386 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

About Boeing

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.