Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) Price Target Raised to $107.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $102.00 to $107.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.88% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on RTX. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $117.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $124.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.23.

Raytheon Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $98.27 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $144.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.76, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $92.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.00. Raytheon Technologies has a 52 week low of $79.69 and a 52 week high of $106.02.

Insider Transactions at Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 9.36%. The business had revenue of $16.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 1,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total transaction of $110,964.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,596 shares in the company, valued at $974,937.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Raytheon Technologies news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 1,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total transaction of $110,964.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,596 shares in the company, valued at $974,937.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 3,343 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total value of $319,356.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,309,533.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,506 shares of company stock worth $1,012,702. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Raytheon Technologies

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. PFS Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 7.7% in the first quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 136,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,565,000 after purchasing an additional 9,740 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 19.9% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 117,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,302,000 after buying an additional 19,549 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the first quarter valued at $41,011,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 14,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,786 shares in the last quarter. 79.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Featured Articles

