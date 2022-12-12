Castleark Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Castleark Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) by 53.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 12,675 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in Entegris were worth $1,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Entegris by 1,057.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in Entegris by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Tobam purchased a new stake in Entegris during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its holdings in Entegris by 136.5% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Entegris by 77.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. 91.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Entegris alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on ENTG. TheStreet lowered Entegris from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on Entegris from $145.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Entegris from $104.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Entegris in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Entegris from $132.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Entegris presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.00.

Entegris Price Performance

ENTG opened at $69.83 on Monday. Entegris, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.75 and a 12-month high of $150.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.80. The company has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.57 and a beta of 1.20.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.13). Entegris had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 25.30%. The company had revenue of $993.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Entegris Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 1st. Entegris’s payout ratio is currently 19.80%.

About Entegris

(Get Rating)

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.