Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Holdings Decreased by Atlas Private Wealth Advisors

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 35 shares during the quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 209,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $68,495,000 after acquiring an additional 11,388 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 25,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,193,000 after buying an additional 2,266 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 55,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,124,000 after buying an additional 21,529 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 217.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 89,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,288,000 after buying an additional 61,459 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,826,000.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VGT opened at $335.41 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $326.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $341.02. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $291.61 and a 1 year high of $467.06.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.