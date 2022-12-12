Verity & Verity LLC Raises Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Verity & Verity LLC boosted its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 253,353 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,976 shares during the period. Truist Financial comprises 1.8% of Verity & Verity LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $12,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TFC. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 6.4% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 389,141 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,457,000 after acquiring an additional 23,420 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,923,310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $91,223,000 after purchasing an additional 126,184 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Truist Financial by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 962,495 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,651,000 after purchasing an additional 170,239 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 43,830 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,079,000 after buying an additional 6,960 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 272.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 15,586 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 11,400 shares during the last quarter. 73.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TFC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Truist Financial from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Truist Financial from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Truist Financial from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.09.

Truist Financial Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:TFC opened at $42.08 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $40.01 and a 12 month high of $68.95. The company has a market cap of $55.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.07.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.02). Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 26.16%. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. Truist Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.71%.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

See Also

