Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Has $619,000 Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,461 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Citigroup were worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Pension Service grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,805,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,024,000 after acquiring an additional 184,046 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 121.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 979,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,041,000 after buying an additional 51,310 shares during the period. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd now owns 248,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,428,000 after buying an additional 36,540 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 74,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,422,000 after buying an additional 3,262 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Citigroup Trading Up 0.4 %

C opened at $44.86 on Monday. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.01 and a fifty-two week high of $69.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.03.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.17. Citigroup had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The firm had revenue of $18.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 27.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Citigroup from $64.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Monday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $54.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Citigroup to $79.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.88.

Citigroup Profile

(Get Rating)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.