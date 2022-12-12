National Pension Service Raises Stock Holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

National Pension Service increased its position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,756,649 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 161,627 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned 0.19% of Occidental Petroleum worth $103,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Occidental Petroleum by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 101,902,647 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,781,956,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385,883 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC increased its position in Occidental Petroleum by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 26,669,384 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,512,799,000 after purchasing an additional 3,690,561 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Occidental Petroleum by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,669,881 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $662,225,000 after purchasing an additional 514,934 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Occidental Petroleum by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,035,799 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $285,732,000 after purchasing an additional 118,928 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 87.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,276,078 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $185,885,000 after buying an additional 1,532,100 shares in the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 1,737,316 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $60.71 per share, with a total value of $105,472,454.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 194,351,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,799,088,671.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Occidental Petroleum Price Performance

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $84.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $59.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $84.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.71.

Shares of NYSE:OXY opened at $62.60 on Monday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.05 and a fifty-two week high of $77.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $56.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.78.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by ($0.04). Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 59.90% and a net margin of 35.11%. The business had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.35 billion. On average, analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 4.33%.

About Occidental Petroleum

(Get Rating)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.