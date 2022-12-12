The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Acquired by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,613,353 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,383 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $90,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $408,331,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,148,799 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,795,510,000 after acquiring an additional 5,804,572 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 141.0% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,130,500 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $485,794,000 after acquiring an additional 4,756,845 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 67.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,700,425 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $648,232,000 after acquiring an additional 4,324,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,320,455 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,134,897,000 after acquiring an additional 4,081,241 shares in the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

In other TJX Companies news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 16,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.79, for a total value of $1,294,433.17. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 209,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,707,228.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 6,708 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total transaction of $536,572.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,129,643.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 16,223 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.79, for a total transaction of $1,294,433.17. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 209,390 shares in the company, valued at $16,707,228.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,231 shares of company stock valued at $2,405,249. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

NYSE TJX opened at $78.06 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $90.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.20, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.59 and a 200-day moving average of $65.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.69 and a 1-year high of $81.17.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 62.97%. The business had revenue of $12.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.27 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TJX. Loop Capital upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $71.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $84.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.67.

About TJX Companies

(Get Rating)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Read More

