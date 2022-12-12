First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $74.06 Million Stock Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 211,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,775 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned 0.25% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $74,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 11,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,994,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 24,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,204,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after buying an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 12,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,316,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on IDXX shares. Atlantic Securities dropped their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $490.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $573.00 to $543.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $525.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $473.13.

Shares of IDXX stock opened at $420.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $34.84 billion, a PE ratio of 53.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $381.74 and a 200-day moving average of $370.49. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $317.06 and a one year high of $664.70.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.11. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 118.38% and a net margin of 20.05%. The business had revenue of $841.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.23 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.47, for a total value of $4,561,935.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,762,648.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Daniel M. Junius sold 3,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.91, for a total transaction of $1,294,275.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,261,132.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.47, for a total value of $4,561,935.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,762,648.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,516 shares of company stock worth $12,541,681. 2.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

