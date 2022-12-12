First Republic Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,470,546 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 19,816 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $108,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMB. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 38,808 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Williams Companies by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 8,369 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,857 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 26,436 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 13,001 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WMB. Barclays decreased their price objective on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.83.

Williams Companies Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE:WMB opened at $32.59 on Monday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $24.86 and a one year high of $37.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.46 and a 200-day moving average of $32.76. The company has a market cap of $39.71 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87, a PEG ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.22.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. Williams Companies had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.66%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total transaction of $343,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 188,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,465,172.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 28,500 shares of company stock valued at $971,300 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

Featured Articles

