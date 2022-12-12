Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Acquired by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 271,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,189 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors owned about 0.10% of Nucor worth $28,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NUE. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Nucor in the first quarter worth $48,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nucor during the 1st quarter worth about $231,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Nucor by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 2,093 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor in the first quarter valued at about $257,000. Finally, Summit Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Nucor by 9.7% in the first quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 2,997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. 79.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Gregory J. Murphy sold 3,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.29, for a total transaction of $411,870.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,802,582.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Nucor news, EVP Gregory J. Murphy sold 3,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.29, for a total value of $411,870.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,549 shares in the company, valued at $6,802,582.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John J. Hollatz sold 2,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.40, for a total value of $329,280.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,026,700.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Nucor to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Nucor from $127.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Nucor in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Nucor from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Nucor from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Nucor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.11.

NYSE:NUE opened at $147.07 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $37.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $135.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.96. Nucor Co. has a 12 month low of $88.50 and a 12 month high of $187.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.05. Nucor had a net margin of 19.93% and a return on equity of 51.03%. The business had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 28.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.29%.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

