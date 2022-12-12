Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Sold by IMA Wealth Inc.

IMA Wealth Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,249 shares during the quarter. IMA Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $1,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 121.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the first quarter worth $28,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the second quarter worth $29,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 119.6% in the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Carrier Global during the second quarter valued at $37,000. 85.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Carrier Global news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 102,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total value of $4,468,190.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Stock Performance

CARR stock opened at $43.02 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.27. Carrier Global Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.10 and a fifty-two week high of $56.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 28.45%. Sell-side analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be issued a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. This is an increase from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on CARR. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Carrier Global to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.14.

About Carrier Global

(Get Rating)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Featured Articles

