IMA Wealth Inc. Boosts Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

IMA Wealth Inc. raised its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,065 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 4,077 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.4% during the second quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% during the first quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 12,308 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,489,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.8% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,939 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Homestead Advisers Corp lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 25.7% during the second quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 259 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

LOW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $247.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $159.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.63.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

NYSE LOW opened at $201.77 on Monday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.12 and a 12 month high of $263.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $198.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.34.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $23.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.97% and a negative return on equity of 103.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 41.14%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.