Castleview Partners LLC Decreases Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Castleview Partners LLC cut its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,128 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 434 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Investment Fund purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at about $493,266,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 182,355,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,447,306,000 after buying an additional 3,505,846 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,737,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $431,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735,904 shares during the period. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 3,458,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $267,878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Electron Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $88,546,000. 76.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NEE shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on NextEra Energy to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.90.

Shares of NEE opened at $84.51 on Monday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.22 and a fifty-two week high of $93.73. The firm has a market cap of $167.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.56, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $79.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.46.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 19.30%. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 87.63%.

In related news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 2,277 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.27, for a total transaction of $194,159.79. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 175,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,003,256.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 2,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.27, for a total transaction of $194,159.79. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 175,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,003,256.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total value of $826,368.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,613,847.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,215 shares of company stock worth $1,904,360. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

