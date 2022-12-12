Formidable Asset Management LLC Sells 622 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Formidable Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 622 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Childress Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.5% during the second quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.4% during the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 4,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.1% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 10,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.3% during the second quarter. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.4% during the second quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 2,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.19, for a total transaction of $227,376.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,489 shares in the company, valued at $898,324.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 2,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.19, for a total transaction of $227,376.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,489 shares in the company, valued at $898,324.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 7,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $656,455.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 178,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,149,295. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,215 shares of company stock valued at $1,904,360 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

NEE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on NextEra Energy from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.90.

Shares of NEE stock opened at $84.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.38. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $67.22 and a one year high of $93.73. The company has a market capitalization of $167.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.48.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 12.27%. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.63%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

