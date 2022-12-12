IMA Wealth Inc. Has $2.63 Million Stock Holdings in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 79,598 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,522 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Shift4 Payments were worth $2,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FOUR. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Shift4 Payments during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in Shift4 Payments during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Shift4 Payments during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Shift4 Payments by 419.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Shift4 Payments by 47.6% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE FOUR opened at $49.52 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.55 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.39 and a 1-year high of $66.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.51 and its 200-day moving average is $42.69.

Shift4 Payments ( NYSE:FOUR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.05). Shift4 Payments had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 1.97%. The firm had revenue of $196.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.35 million. Equities research analysts predict that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on FOUR. Moffett Nathanson upped their price objective on Shift4 Payments to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Shift4 Payments to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $65.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shift4 Payments has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.21.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

