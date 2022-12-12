Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Shares Bought by IMA Wealth Inc.

IMA Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) by 48.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 41,931 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,775 shares during the period. Splunk comprises 0.9% of IMA Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. IMA Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Splunk were worth $3,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Splunk during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Splunk during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Splunk by 179.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 319 shares of the software company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Splunk during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Splunk by 105.3% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 384 shares of the software company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. 85.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Splunk news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.13, for a total transaction of $88,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 122,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,835,847.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Splunk stock opened at $87.54 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.15. Splunk Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.00 and a 12-month high of $150.79.

SPLK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Splunk from $145.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Splunk from $120.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Argus dropped their target price on Splunk from $171.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Splunk from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Splunk from $118.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.34.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

