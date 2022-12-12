GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB) Shares Sold by SQN Investors LP

SQN Investors LP trimmed its stake in GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) by 35.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 698,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 378,321 shares during the quarter. GitLab comprises approximately 7.1% of SQN Investors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. SQN Investors LP’s holdings in GitLab were worth $37,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in GitLab by 7,180.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,925,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898,622 shares during the last quarter. Infini Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of GitLab in the second quarter worth about $76,000. Advisory Research Inc. boosted its position in shares of GitLab by 185.7% in the second quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 12,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 8,127 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in GitLab in the second quarter valued at about $372,000. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in GitLab in the second quarter valued at about $25,662,000. 42.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GitLab alerts:

Insider Activity at GitLab

In related news, CRO Michael Eugene Mcbride sold 6,832 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $307,440.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 876,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,420,450. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CRO Michael Eugene Mcbride sold 6,832 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $307,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 876,010 shares in the company, valued at $39,420,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Dale R. Brown sold 3,574 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.46, for a total value of $191,066.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $890,055.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 661,702 shares of company stock valued at $23,399,217 and have sold 17,238 shares valued at $851,242. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GitLab Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of GitLab stock opened at $46.37 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of -37.70 and a beta of -0.21. GitLab Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.74 and a 12 month high of $97.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.20.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $113.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.08 million. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 23.06% and a negative net margin of 47.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.47) EPS. Analysts predict that GitLab Inc. will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on GTLB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on GitLab in a report on Thursday, September 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on GitLab to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on GitLab from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Cowen raised their price objective on GitLab to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on GitLab in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.17.

GitLab Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GitLab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GitLab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.