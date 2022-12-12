McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Sold by Dean Investment Associates LLC

Dean Investment Associates LLC reduced its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,602 shares during the quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $2,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Services grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. 86.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at McKesson

In other news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.13, for a total transaction of $867,825.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,185,959.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.13, for a total value of $867,825.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,178 shares in the company, valued at $3,185,959.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.94, for a total transaction of $2,579,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,016,531.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,233 shares of company stock worth $8,627,753 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Trading Down 2.7 %

NYSE:MCK opened at $371.41 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $52.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $372.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $350.55. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $228.19 and a 12-month high of $401.78.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.13 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $70.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.66 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 267.09% and a net margin of 0.76%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 24.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 15.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $405.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Argus increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $370.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $370.00 to $403.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $384.00 to $416.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $384.00 to $416.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McKesson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $409.00.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

